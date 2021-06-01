South Africa Jobless Rate Rises In Q1

South Africa jobless rate rose marginally in the first quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 32.6 percent in the first quarter from 32.5 percent in the fourth quarters.

In the same quarter previous year, the unemployment rate was 30.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 8,000 persons to 7.242 million in the first quarter from 7.233 million in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast 4.60 million unemployed.

The number of employed persons fell by 1.4 million to 14.995 million in the March quarter from a year ago.

Economic News

