Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For Singapore Bourse

The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after snapping the six-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 75 points or 2.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,185-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian roughly flat, with optimism for economic recovery offset by inflation concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares and property stocks were limited by weakness from the industrials.

For the day, the index advanced 22.95 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 3,187.23 after trading between 3,162.65 and 3,188.00. Volume was 1.88 billion shares worth 1.11 billion Singapore dollars. There were 311 gainers and 202 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand gathered 1.09 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Singapore Exchange both rose 0.48 percent, City Developments accelerated 1.56 percent, Dairy Farm International increased 0.23 percent, DBS Group perked 1.07 percent, Genting Singapore rallied 1.18 percent, Keppel Corp advanced 0.94 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation spiked 1.62 percent, SATS surged 2.81 percent, SembCorp Industries lost 0.45 percent, Singapore Airlines was up 0.20 percent, Singapore Press Holdings soared 2.29 percent, SingTel added 0.83 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 1.46 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.92 percent, Wilmar International jumped 1.47 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.33 percent and Ascendas REIT, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Comfort DelGro and Jardine Strategic Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly faded, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 45.86 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 34,575.31, while the NASDAQ fell 12.26 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,736.48 and the S&) 500 eased 2.07 points or 0.05 percent to close at 4,202.04.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as upbeat manufacturing data from overseas added to optimism about the outlook for the global . Also, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a slightly faster pace in May.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders continued to express uncertainty about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid optimism for a strong global economic recovery and increased demand following a drop in fresh cases and an acceleration in the vaccination drive. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July jumped $1.40 or 2.1 percent at $67.72 a barrel, the highest since October 2018.

