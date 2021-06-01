New Zealand Terms Of Trade Rise 0.1% In Q1

The terms of trade in New Zealand were up 0.1 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 1.3 percent increase in the previous three months.

Export prices were down 0.8 percent on quarter, well shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in the three months prior.

Import prices also sank 0.8 percent on quarter versus forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent after sliding 1.7 percent in the previous quarter.

On a yearly basis, terms of trade fell 0.9 percent, export prices sank 7.2 percent and import prices lost 6.3 percent.

Economic News

