South Korea Consumer Prices Rise 2.6% On Year In May

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.6 percent on year in May, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and up from 2.3 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - again matching forecasts and down from 0.2 percent a month earlier.

Core CPI was up 1.2 percent on year, accelerating from 1.1 percent in April; on a monthly basis, core CPI was steady at 0.2 percent.

Economic News

