Australia Retail, Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release April numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to rise 1.1 percent on month, slowing from 1.3 percent in March. The trade surplus is pegged at A$7.9 billion, up from A$5.574 billion a month earlier. In March, imports rose 4.0 percent on month and exports fell 2.0 percent.

Australia also will see May results for the services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics, as well as the Performance of Construction Index from AiG. In April, the services index was at 58.8, the composite came in at 58.9 and the construction index was at 59.1.

China will release May results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in April, their scores were 56.3 and 54.7, respectively.

Japan will see final May results for the services and composite PMIs from Jibun bank; in April, their scores were 49.5 and 51.0, respectively.

Hong Kong and Singapore will provide May results for their private sector PMIs from Markit Economics; in April, their scores were 50.3 and 51.8, respectively.

Finally, the stock in Thailand are closed on Thursday in honor of Queen Suthida's birthday and will re-open on Friday.

