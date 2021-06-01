Australian Market Notably Higher

The Australian stock market is notably higher on Wednesday, recouping the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,200 level near all-time highs, despite the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Big miners and energy stocks are driving the market, partially offset by the retreat by gold miners and stocks. Traders also await the release of the gross domestic product figures for the first quarter later in the day.

The market upside is capped as traders remain concerned about the rising COVID-19 infection cases in the country's second-most populous state, which went into a 7-day lockdown over the weekend and is expected to be extended to contain the infection rate. The outbreak in Victoria has reached a count in the mid-double digits after six new cases were reported.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 46.60 points or 0.65 percent to 7,189.20, after touchng a high of 7,194.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 49.00 points or 0.66 percent to 7,441.10. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 3 percent, while Rio Tinto and OZ Minerals are up more than 2 percent each. Mineral Resources is adding almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 4 percent.

Oil stocks were higher after crude oil prices climbed overnight. Oil Search is gaining more than 3 percent, Santos is adding more than 4 percent, Beach energy is rising almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up almost 3 percent. Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay is edging up 0.1 percent and Appen is up 0.5 percent, while Xero is losing more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is down more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.3 percent each, while ANZ Banking is flat. Commonwealth Bank are gaining almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are lower as gold prices edge down overnight. Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are losing almost 2 percent each, while Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent. Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are down more than 2 percent each.



In other news, diversified miner South32, which was spun out of BHP in 2015, officially offloaded its South African thermal coal . The stock is up almost 3 percent.

Mining and engineering services company Worley said it will deliver a stronger second half in the current fiscal year. It is looking to make money from contracts in renewable energy and recycling projects. The stock is adding almost 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with the GDP is expected to add 1.0 percent on quarter and 0.2 percent on year after rising 3.1 percent on quarter and falling 1.1 percent on year in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.776 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher at the start of trading on Tuesday but failed to sustain the upward move and spent the rest of the day showing a lack of direction. The major averages eventually ended the session near the unchanged line.

After jumping by more than 300 points in early trading, the Dow ended the day up just 45.86 points or 0.1 percent at 34,575.31. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped 12.26 points or 0.1 percent to 13,736.48 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.07 points or 0.1 percent to 4,202.04.

Meanwhile, the major European all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid optimism for a strong global economic recovery and increased demand following a drop in fresh cases and the acceleration in the vaccination drive. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July jumped $1.40 or 2.1 percent at $67.72 a barrel, the highest since October 2018.

