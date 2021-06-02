European Economics Preview: Germany Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from Germany and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for April. Economists forecast sales to fall 2 percent on month, following March's 7.7 percent increase.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's monthly unemployment data is due from labor ministry.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is set to issue UK mortgage approvals figures for April. Approvals are forecast to rise to 84,980 from 82,735 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for April. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 7.3 percent from 4.3 percent in March.

