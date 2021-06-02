Indonesia Consumer Prices Rise More Than Expected In May

Indonesia's consumer prices increased more than expected in May, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.68 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a 1.67 percent rise.

Core inflation was 1.37 percent in May, which was above the 1.28 percent economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.32 percent in May, following a 0.13 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.28 percent increase.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco rose 0.38 percent yearly in May. Prices of clothing and footwear rose 0.52 percent and those for housing, water, electricity and household fuels grew by 0.03 percent.

