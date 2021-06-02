Romania Producer Prices Increase For Fifth Month

Romania's producer prices rose for the fifth straight month in April, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index grew 7.89 percent year-on-year in April, after a 4.88 percent rise in March.

Prices in the domestic market increased 8.2 percent yearly in April and non-domestic market gained 7.33 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 21.96 percent annually in April. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 5.61 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 3.87 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 6.05 percent and 2.15 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.16 percent in April.

