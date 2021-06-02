Ireland Construction Output Falls In Q1

Ireland's construction output declined in the first quarter, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Construction output declined 27.3 percent yearly in the first quarter, following a 6.0 percent fall in the fourth quarter.

On a quarterly basis, construction output fell 21.0 percent in the first quarter, after a 5.2 percent growth in the prior quarter.

The civil engineering sector decreased 28.5 percent quarterly. The non-residential and residential sectors declined by 12.6 percent an 52.1 percent, respectively.

The construction output value fell 27.1 percent yearly in the first quarter and declined 19.4 percent quarterly.

