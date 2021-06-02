Greta Van Fleet Announce Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Greta Van Fleet have announced the dates for a brief headlining U.S. tour, dubbed "Strange Horizons."

The tour will kick off on August 5 at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee. The final show will take place in the last week of October in Los Angeles, California.

"It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again," says a press release from the band. "We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together and celebrate the privilege of life!"

During the tour, Greta Van Fleet will perform songs from their The Battle at Garden's Gate album, which was released on April 16.

The tour will see Shovels & Rope and Cedric Burnside supporting the band in Tennessee. Langhorne Slim and The Nude Party will be the supporting acts in Connecticut, while Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ronnie Bake Brooks will play with the band in Chicago, and The Marcus King Band and Devin Gillfillian will take the stage in Los Angeles.

"It's gonna be interesting, it's gonna be a lot of different interactions with people in the way that it's performed or communicated," singer Josh Kiszka told Loudwire about playing the new songs live.

He added, "I think it's going to kind of take on a life of its own as we kind of play through it, and it's gonna be different every time a little bit. It's gonna be a good challenge, or an inspiring challenge, because it is a pretty complex album to play."

Greta Van Fleet's "Strange Horizon" Tour Dates:

Aug. 5 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 6 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News