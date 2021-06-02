Slipknot Announces Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, & Code Orange

Slipknot have announced that they will embark on a Knotfest Roadshow along with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.

The Knotfest Roadshow is scheduled to kick off on September 28 in Tinley Park, Illinois, just three days after Knotfest Iowa 2021.

"With the world opening up, it's time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again," said frontman Corey Taylor. "This tour is a long time coming and we hope you're as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we'll see you soon."

Tickets officially go on sale this Friday at 10 am.

Meanwhile, Knotfest is scheduled to take place on September 25 at Indianola, Iowa's National Balloon Classic Field. The festival will feature Slipknot along with Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira and many more acts.

Tour Dates:

9/25 Des Moines, IA @ National Balloon Classic Field

9/28 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

10/1 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

10/2 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

10/3 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

10/5 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse

10/8 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

10/9 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

10/10 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/12 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10/13 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

10/17 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/19 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/20 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/22 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/23 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/24 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/26 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/28 Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/29 The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/30 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

11/1 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

11/2 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

