Slipknot Announces Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, & Code Orange

Slipknot have announced that they will embark on a Knotfest Roadshow along with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.
The Knotfest Roadshow is scheduled to kick off on September 28 in Tinley Park, Illinois, just three days after Knotfest Iowa 2021.
"With the world opening up, it's time to get excited about LIFE again. To get back to LIFE again," said frontman Corey Taylor. "This tour is a long time coming and we hope you're as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we'll see you soon."
Tickets officially go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
Meanwhile, Knotfest is scheduled to take place on September 25 at Indianola, Iowa's National Balloon Classic Field. The festival will feature Slipknot along with Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira and many more acts.
Tour Dates:
9/25 Des Moines, IA @ National Balloon Classic Field
9/28 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/29 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
10/1 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
10/2 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
10/3 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
10/5 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse
10/8 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
10/9 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
10/10 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
10/12 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
10/13 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
10/17 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
10/19 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/20 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/22 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10/23 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/24 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/26 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/28 Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
10/29 The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/30 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
11/1 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
11/2 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News