South Korea Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,225-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, supported by crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the industrials and oil companies, while the and financial shares were mixed.

For the day, the index increased 2.36 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,224.23 after trading between 3,216.10 and 3,241.07. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 17.5 trillion won. There were 514 gainers and 340 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.35 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.17 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.40 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.95 percent, Naver skidded 1.09 percent, LG Chem tanked 2.18 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.18 percent, S-Oil rallied 2.60 percent, SK Innovation gathered 1.14 percent, POSCO perked 0.86 percent, SK Telecom added 0.61 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.72 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.86 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.70 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks spent much of Wednesday's session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending slightly higher.

The Dow added 25.07 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 34,600.38, while the NASDAQ rose 19.85 points or 0.14 percent to end at 13,756.33 and the S&P 500 was up 6.08 points or 0.14 percent to close at 4,208.12.

The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected continued optimism about the outlook for the global following Tuesday's upbeat manufacturing data although trading activity remained light amid lingering inflation concerns.

The Labor Department's looming monthly jobs report also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely watched data on Friday.

Traders largely shrugged off the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy increased at a somewhat faster rate from early April to late May due in part to the positive effects of increased Covid-19 vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising hopes about a pickup in energy demand and on the decision by OPEC to gradually increase crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.11 or 1.6 percent at $68.83 a barrel, the highest since October 2018.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com