European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey. Consumer price inflation is forecast to climb to 17.25 percent in May from 17.14 percent in April.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI data is due. The PMI is expected to climb to 58.0 in May from 54.6 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit releases Italy's composite PMI data.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is set to issue euro area final PMI data. The composite output index is seen at 56.9 in May, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS composite PMI survey results are due. The final reading is seen at 62.0 in May, unchanged from the flash estimate.

