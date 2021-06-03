Latvia Industrial Production Rises In April

Latvia's industrial production rose in April, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-on-month in April.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 20.5 percent in April.

Manufacturing output gained 20.3 percent annually in April and rose 3.6 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output grew 15.0 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply grew 23.1 percent.

