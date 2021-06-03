logo
Quick Facts
  

Teva Says Clinical Programs Reinforce AJOVY Can Have For Patients Living With Migraine

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced new data from clinical and real-world analyses examining the efficacy of AJOVY or fremanezumab-vfrm for the treatment of migraine. It will be presented at the American Headache Society (AHS) annual meeting, taking place virtually on June 3-6.

AJOVY data presentations span 11 posters and include a 12-month extension study from the HALO clinical program, which examines the long-term response of episodic migraine (EM) and chronic migraine (CM) patients treated with AJOVY.

The company noted that forty percent of migraine patients could benefit from preventive therapies, however only about 13 percent of these patients are currently on preventive treatment. It's important for patients and the healthcare community to know their treatment options in managing their disease. It is pleased to see the data presented at AHS is examining subgroups of patients who may experience fewer migraine days with AJOVY.

The company noted that the analyses and extension studies of landmark HALO and FOCUS clinical programs, evaluating AJOVY over the course of 15 months and the efficacy in patients who've failed prior treatments, reinforce the potential AJOVY can have for patients living with migraine.

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection approved in the US for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults that offers both quarterly and monthly dosing options.

Both quarterly and monthly doses of fremanezumab exhibited clinically meaningful response in episodic migraine and chronic migraine, based on the reduction from baseline in MMD, the duration of this response, and the proportion of participants with response over up to 15 months.

The real-world study demonstrated a statistically significant decrease in anti-depressant prescription use for patients with comorbid depression and in anxiolytic prescription use for patients with comorbid anxiety. Among patients with comorbid HTN, no increases were observed in mean SBP and DBP levels with AJOVY treatment.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Ciena Q2 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts
Networking systems firm Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported that net income for the second quarter grew to $103.12 million or $0.66 per share from $91.66 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $97.61 million or $0.62 per share,...
Smoked Fish Products Recalled For Listeria Concerns
Brooklyn, New York-based Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. is recalling certain smoked fish products such as Salmon, Lox, and Trout, among others, citing the potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. The recall involves smoked fish of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots.
Meredith Accepts Revised Offer For Local Media Group From Gray Television At $2.825 Bln Cash
Media company Meredith Corp. (MDP) announced Thursday that it has accepted a revised proposal from Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) to acquire Meredith's Local Media Group for approximately $2.825 billion in cash. The two companies have entered into an amendment to their previously announced definitive merger...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap