Babylon Holdings To Become Public Co. Through $4.2 Bln Merger With Alkuri Global Acquisition

Digital-first value-based care company Babylon Holdings Ltd. and Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (KURI), a special purpose acquisition company, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Babylon and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "BBLN". The transaction reflects an initial pro forma equity value of approximately $4.2 billion and enterprise value of approximately $3.6 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Babylon was founded in 2013, with the mission to put accessible and affordable quality healthcare in the hands of every person on Earth.

Babylon is poised to re-engineer the $10 trillion global healthcare market to better align systemwide incentives and shift the focus from reactive sick care to preventative healthcare, resulting in better member , improved member experience and reduced costs.

The transaction is expected to deliver up to $575 million of gross proceeds to fund Babylon's pro forma balance sheet, including the contribution of up to $345 million of cash held in Alkuri Global's trust account assuming no redemptions.

The combination is further supported by a $230 million private placement, funded over 85% from new, external institutional investors.

Babylon is expected to have approximately $540 million net cash on its balance sheet following the transaction, which will be used to pursue organic growth strategies as well as attractive and opportunistic acquisitions.

Existing Babylon shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company and will own approximately 84% of the pro forma company at closing.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Babylon and Alkuri Global, is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to approval by Alkuri Global's stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including any applicable regulatory approvals.

Following the closing of the proposed combination, Babylon will retain its experienced management team. Dr. Parsa will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. An Alkuri Global representative will join the Babylon Board of Directors.

