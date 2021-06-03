Japan Household Spending Surges 13.0% On Year In April

The average of household spending in Japan was up 13.0 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 310,043 yen.

That blew away forecasts for an increase of 9.3 percent following the 6.2 percent gain in March.

On a monthly basis, household spending rose 0.1 percent - again exceeding expectations for a decline of 2.2 percent following the 7.2 percent jump in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 543,063 yen, up 2.8 percent on year.

Economic News

