European Economics Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP data from Slovakia and retail sales from Hungary are due.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's construction PMI data for May is due.

At 4.30 am ET, IHS Markit publishes UK construction Purchasing Managers' survey data for May. The index is forecast to rise to 62.3 from 61.6 in April.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for April. Sales are forecast to fall 1.2 percent on month, reversing a 2.7 percent rise in March.

In the meantime, Greece GDP data is due from the Hellenic Statistical Authority.



At 6.00 am ET, Ireland's Central Statistics Office is scheduled to issue GDP data for the first quarter.

