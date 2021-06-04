Philippine Inflation Steady At 4.5% In May

Philippine consumer prices increased at a steady pace in May, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation remained at 4.5 percent in May. This was in line with economists' expectation. In the same period last year, inflation was 2.1 percent.

Rising cost of housing, water, electricity and other fuels, , restaurant and miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear contributed to higher inflation.

Excluding selected food and energy, core inflation remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in May.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, same as in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.