Singapore Retail Sales Accelerate In April

Singapore retail sales increased sharply in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales accelerated 54.0 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.3 percent rise in March.

Motor vehicle sales surged 261.3 percent annually in April, following a 15.6 percent growth in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales gained 39.2 percent in April, following a 4.5 percent rise in the preceding month.

Sales of watches and jewelry grew 646.8 percent yearly in April and those of wearing apparel and footwear surged 442.6 percent.

Sales recreation goods increased 174.6 percent. Sales of petrol service stations, and optical goods and books grew by 103.8 percent and 101.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.3 percent in April, after a 3.0 percent gain in the prior month.

Economic News

