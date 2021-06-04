Hungary Retail Sales Grow In April

Hungary's retail sales grew in April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 10.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.1 percent decrease in March.

Sales of food products rose 3.3 percent annually in April. Sales of non-food products increased 21.3 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 19.2 percent.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 9.7 percent of all retail sales yearly in April, the agency said.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 9.9 percent annually in April, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.