Randy Travis To Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of 'Storms Of Life' With Deluxe Edition

On the 35th Anniversary of its release, Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis announced a remastered version of his triple-platinum debut album Storms of Life with the addition of never-before-heard tracks.

Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will be released by Warner Music Nashville on September 24, with pre-orders beginning August 27. The album will include remastered versions of all ten original tracks plus three unreleased songs found in the vault.

The first of Travis' five consecutive No. 1 albums, Storms of Life sold more than 3 million copies, earning him induction into the Grand Ole Opry and helping him win the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist, Top Male Vocalist, Album of the Year and Single of the Year ("On The Other Hand") as well as the Country Music Association's Horizon Award.

"It was music I believed in, that told a story I wanted to share. We were fortunate to have a large catalog of songs to choose from that were more traditional," Travis said.

He added, "At the time, people and radio really weren't playing this kind of music. Most people were recording more of an urban cowboy sound, so I got to choose from the best of the best, cream of the crop. It was exciting for all of us to get back to our roots."

Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Track Listing:

1. "On The Other Hand" (Paul Overstreet, Don Schlitz)

2. "The Storms of Life" (Max D. Barnes, Troy Seals)

3. "My Heart Cracked (But It Did Not Break)" (Ronny Scaife, Don Singleton, Phil Thomas)

4. "Diggin' Up Bones" (Al Gore, Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey)

5. "No Place Like Home" (Paul Overstreet)

6. "1982" (Buddy Blackmon, Vip Vipperman)

7. "Send My Body" (Randy Travis)

8. "Messin' With My Mind" (Joseph Allen, Charlie Williams)

9. "Reasons I Cheat" (Randy Travis)

10. "There'll Always Be A Honky Tonk Somewhere" (Steve Clark, Johnny MacRae)

- Unreleased Tracks -

"Ain't No Use"

"Carryin' Fire"

"The Wall"

