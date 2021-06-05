Grand Funk Railroad Announce 2021 'Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour'

Grand Funk Railroad have announced dates for their rescheduled Some Kind of Wonderful U.S. tour.

The 30-date trek will kick off on July 2 in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is currently set to conclude on November 6 in Florence, South Carolina. However, the schedule also includes five more to-be-announced shows, which end on December 3.

Blue Oyster Cult, The Guess Who and Little River Band will open for Grand Funk Railroad on select dates. The band will support Kid Rock at their native Michigan show.

The tour was originally scheduled for early 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Grand Funk Railroad currently consists of co-founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, along with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, singer Max Carl and keyboardist Tim Cashion.

Grand Funk Railroad Some Kind of Wonderful 2021 U.S. Tour

July 2 - Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater

July 4 - Harrisburg, NC @ Harrisburg 4th of July Celebration

July 10 - Chippewa Falls, WI @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair *

July 24 - Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam

July 31 - Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural and Civic Center

Aug. 6 - Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

Aug. 8 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

Aug. 14 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort **

Aug. 27 - Big Flats, NY @ Summer Stage at Tag's ^

Sept. 4 - Portsmouth, OH @ TBA

Sept. 5 - Wauseon, OH @ Fulton County Fair ^^

Sept. 9 - Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

Sept. 10 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 17 - Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

Sept. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Sept. 24 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

Oct. 1 - TBA

Oct. 3 - Dallas, TX @ TBA

Oct. 8 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

Oct. 9 - TBA

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ TBA

Oct. 22 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

Nov. 6 - Florence, SC @ TBA

Nov. 12 - TBA

Nov. 13 - TBA

Nov. 20 - TBA

Nov. 27 - TBA

Dec. 3 - TBA

* w/ Blue Oyster Cult

** special guest to Kid Rock

^ w/ the Guess Who

^^ w/ Little River Band

