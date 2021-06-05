Grand Funk Railroad Announce 2021 'Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour'

Grand Funk Railroad have announced dates for their rescheduled Some Kind of Wonderful U.S. tour.
The 30-date trek will kick off on July 2 in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is currently set to conclude on November 6 in Florence, South Carolina. However, the schedule also includes five more to-be-announced shows, which end on December 3.
Blue Oyster Cult, The Guess Who and Little River Band will open for Grand Funk Railroad on select dates. The band will support Kid Rock at their native Michigan show.
The tour was originally scheduled for early 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grand Funk Railroad currently consists of co-founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher, along with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, singer Max Carl and keyboardist Tim Cashion.
Grand Funk Railroad Some Kind of Wonderful 2021 U.S. Tour
July 2 - Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater
July 4 - Harrisburg, NC @ Harrisburg 4th of July Celebration
July 10 - Chippewa Falls, WI @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair *
July 24 - Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam
July 31 - Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural and Civic Center
Aug. 6 - Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
Aug. 8 - Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch
Aug. 14 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort **
Aug. 27 - Big Flats, NY @ Summer Stage at Tag's ^
Sept. 4 - Portsmouth, OH @ TBA
Sept. 5 - Wauseon, OH @ Fulton County Fair ^^
Sept. 9 - Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus
Sept. 10 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept. 17 - Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
Sept. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City
Sept. 24 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort
Oct. 1 - TBA
Oct. 3 - Dallas, TX @ TBA
Oct. 8 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
Oct. 9 - TBA
Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ TBA
Oct. 22 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
Nov. 6 - Florence, SC @ TBA
Nov. 12 - TBA
Nov. 13 - TBA
Nov. 20 - TBA
Nov. 27 - TBA
Dec. 3 - TBA
* w/ Blue Oyster Cult
** special guest to Kid Rock
^ w/ the Guess Who
^^ w/ Little River Band
