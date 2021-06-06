China Trade Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to skyrocket 51.5 percent on year after jumping 43.1 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 32.1 percent after rising 32.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $50.5 billion, up from $42.85 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see May results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group and for job ads from ANZ. In April, the services index score was 61.0, while job ads jumped 4.7 percent on month.

Japan will see preliminary April figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes; in March, their scores were 102.5 and 93.0, respectively.

Finally, the in New Zealand (queen's birthday) and Malaysia (Yang Dipertuan Agong's birthday) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.

Economic News

