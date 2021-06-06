Australia Performance Of Services Index Climbs T0 61.2 In May - AiG

The services sector in Australia continues to expand in May, and at a slightly faster pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Services Index score of 61.2.

That's up from 61.0 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This was the highest monthly result in the Australian PSI® since October 2003.

Four of the five activity indicators - sales, new orders, employment and deliveries - showed positive results in the month.

Economic News

