Australian Market Marginally Lower

The Australian stock market is marginally lower after giving up early gains on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying around the 7,300 mark at fresh all-time highs, despite the broadly positive from Wall Street on Friday, as gains in big miners and stocks are offset by weakness in energy and financial stocks.

Investors remain concerned about the rising COVID-19 infection cases in the country's second-most populous state and the related lockdown. Victoria has recorded 9 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and there are now 94 active cases in the state.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 7.80 points or 0.11 percent to 7,287.60, after touching a high of 7,309.40 and a low of $7,282.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 3.60 points or 0.05 percent to 7,539.70. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Mineral Resources are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are gaining more than 2 percent each. OZ Minerals are edging down 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed, with Oil Search edging up 0.2 percent and Santos adding 0.5 percent, while Beach energy is edging down 0.4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.5 percent and Origin Energy is declining almost 2 percent.,



Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Appen are gaining more than 2 percent each, while WiseTech Global is adding almost 2 percent. Xero is edging up 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are higher after gold prices climbed. Evolution Mining, Resolute Mining and Northern Star Resources are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Newcrest Mining is adding more than 1 percent and Gold Road Resources is up almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are losing almost 1 percent each. National Australia Bank is losing almost 3 percent after news that AUSTRAC found serious ongoing breaches of counter-terrorism and anti-money laundering laws.

AUSTRAC widened its investigation into casino giant Crown Resorts after uncovering potential breaches of anti-money laundering laws at its Perth casino. The financial crimes watchdog added NAB, The Star, and SkyCity to the probe. Crown Resorts is losing more than 1 percent, The Star is down more than 2 percent and SkyCity is plunging more than 5 percent.

Shares in Japara Healthcare are surging almost 6 percent after the aged care provider said it will grant its suitor not-for-profit Catholic healthcare group Calvary access to due diligence for its takeover offer.

In economic news, the services sector in Australia continues to expand in May, and at a slightly faster pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Services Index score of 61.2. That's up from 61.0 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. This was the highest monthly result in the Australian PSI since October 2003.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.773 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday as traders reacted to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report. With the upward move, the major averages ended the session at their best closing levels in a month.

The major averages all closed firmly in positive territory, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq jumped 199.98 points or 1.5 percent to 13,814.49, the S&P 500 advanced 37.04 points or 0.9 percent to 4,229.89 and the Dow rose 179.35 points or 0.5 percent to 34,756.39.

Meanwhile, the major European all showed modest moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both crept up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher Friday amid rising hopes for increased demand and the recent OPEC decision to gradually increase crude output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.81 or 1.2 percent at $69.62 a barrel, the highest settlement since October 2018.

