European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders data from Germany and investor confidence from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due for May. The jobless rate stood at seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in April.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for April. Orders are forecast to climb 1 percent on month, slower than the 3 percent increase in March.

In the meantime, industrial production from Norway and foreign trade from Finland are due.

Half an hour later, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office releases consumer prices for May. Inflation is expected to double to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial output from Spain and the Czech Republic are due.

Economists forecast Spain's industrial output to grow 12.6 percent annually in April, faster than the 12.4 percent rise in March.

At 3.30 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to climb 1.2 percent on month in May, slower than the 1.4 percent increase in April.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The confidence indicator is seen improving to 26.0 in June from 21.0 in May.

