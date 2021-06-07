Japan Leading Index Highest Since March 2014

Japan's leading index rose to the highest level in seven years in April, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, grew to 103.0 in April from 102.4 in March.

The latest reading was the highest since March 2014, when it was 103.4

The coincident index increased to 95.5 in April from 92.9 in the previous month. This was the highest since November 2019.

The lagging index rose to 93.7 in April from 93.5 in the prior month. This was the highest reading since April last year.

