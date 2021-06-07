Norway Industrial Production Increases In April

Norway's industrial production increased in April, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Industrial production grew 0.9 year-on-year in April, after a 0.6 percent increase in March.

Manufacturing output remained unchanged at 4.7 percent annually in April.

Production in electricity, gas and steam declined 0.7 percent and mining and quarrying output fell 16.1 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 8.8 percent yearly in April and production in capital goods rose 2.8 percent. Production of consumer goods gained 6.6 percent

Meanwhile, consumer goods fell 2.3 percent.

Durable consumer goods production increased 65.1 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 4.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 0.1 percent in April, after a 0.9 percent growth in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.