Austria Wholesale Prices Accelerate For Fourth Month

Austria's wholesale prices rose for the fourth straight month in May, and the trade deficit increased in February, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 8.7 percent rise in April.

Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 92.9 percent annually in May and those of rubber and plastics surged 75.2 percent. Prices for other petroleum products grew 31.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 1.7 percent in May, following a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.

Economic News

