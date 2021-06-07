Czech Industrial Production Rises; Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

The Czech Republic's industrial production accelerated and construction output decreased in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to surplus in April, as exports rose and imports increased.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 55.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 14.1 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast a 52.5 percent growth.

Manufacturing output surged 61.5 percent yearly in April.

Mining and quarrying output decreased 0.1 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 20.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in April.

Industrial new orders increased 90.0 percent year-on-year in April.

Construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 3.9 percent annually in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output fell 1.3 percent monthly in April.

Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade balance registered a surplus of CZK 19.338 billion in April versus CZK 24.297 million in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 15.4 billion.

In March, the trade surplus was CZK 17.565 billion.

Exports rose 78.3 percent annually in April and imports grew 49.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 8.1 percent in April and imports increased by 5.3 percent.

