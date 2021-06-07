Japan GDP Shrinks 3.9% On Year In Q1

Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 3.9 percent on year in the first quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said in Tuesday's final reading.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 4.8 percent following the 11.7 percent surge in the three months prior.

On a quarterly basis, GDP was down 1.0 percent - again beating forecasts for a decline of 1,2 percent following the 2.8 percent increase in the previous three months.

Capital expenditure was down 1.2 percent on quarter, matching expectations following the 4.3 percent gain in the previous quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.