Japan Has Y1,321.8 Billion Current Account Surplus

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,321.8 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for a surplus of 1,500.6 billion yen following the 2,650.1 billion yen surplus in March.

Exports were up 38.0 percent on year at 6,825.5 billion yen and imports gained an annual 11.3 percent at 6,536.0 billion yen for a trade surplus of 289.5 billion yen.

The capital account showed a surplus of 3.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a shortfall of 242.7 billion yen.

Economic News

