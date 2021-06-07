Japan GDP Contracts 3.9% On Year In Q1

Japan's gross domestic product shrank an annualized 3.9 percent on year in the first quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said in Tuesday's final reading.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 4.8 percent following the 11.7 percent surge in the three months prior.

On a quarterly basis, GDP was down 1.0 percent - again beating forecasts for a decline of 1,2 percent following the 2.8 percent increase in the previous three months.

Capital expenditure was down 1.2 percent on quarter, matching expectations following the 4.3 percent gain in the previous quarter.

External demand was down 0.2 percent on quarter after rising 1.1 percent in the previous three months, while private consumption dropped 1.5 percent on quarter after gaining 2.2 percent three months earlier.

The GDP price index was down 0.1 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

Also on Tuesday:

• The Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,321.8 billion yen in April. That missed expectations for a surplus of 1,500.6 billion yen following the 2,650.1 billion yen surplus in March.

Exports were up 38.0 percent on year at 6,825.5 billion yen and imports gained an annual 11.3 percent at 6,536.0 billion yen for a trade surplus of 289.5 billion yen.

\The capital account showed a surplus of 3.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a shortfall of 242.7 billion yen.

• The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.9 percent on year in May, standing at 578.366 trillion yen. That follows the 4.8 percent increase in April.

Excluding trusts, bank lending gained an annual 2.2 percent to 501.954 trillion yen, slowing from the 4.3 percent expansion in the previous month.

Lending from trusts climbed 7.5 percent on year to 76.411 trillion yen after rising 8.3 percent a month earlier. Lending from foreign banks rose 2.5 percent on year to 3.381 trillion yen, up from 1.2 percent in April.

