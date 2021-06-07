Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher after recouping early losses on Tuesday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,300 level near fresh all-time highs, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. Traders are also optimistic as domestic new cases declined, while strong local data also boosted sentiment.

New COVID-19 infection cases in the country's second-most populous state of Victoria were just two, both linked to the current outbreaks. Currently, there are 92 active cases in the state after the lockdown was extended in Melbourne area.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 22.10 points or 0.30 percent to 7,304.00, after touching a high of 7,315.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 26.00 points or 0.35 percent to 7,557.60. Australian ended slightly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is edging down 0.2 percent, and OZ Minerals is down more than 1 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 1 percent. Fortescue Metals is flat.

Oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices tumbled overnight. Oil Search and Origin Energy are flat, while Santos and Beach energy are edging down 0.2 percent each. Woodside Petroleum is down 0.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is flat and National Australia Bank is gaining almost 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.3 percent. Westpac is edging up 0.4 percent after it joined rivals in raising interest rates on fixed mortgages.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and WiseTech Global are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Appen is losing almost 1 percent. Xero is adding more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher, with Gold Road Resources and Northern Star Resources gaining more than 1 percent each, while Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent. Resolute Mining and Evolution Mining are flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.775 on Tuesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending the session mixed. The lackluster performance came on the heels of the advance seen last week.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 67.23 points or 0.5 percent to 13,881.72, the Dow fell 126.15 points or 0.4 percent to 34,630.24 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.37 points or 0.1 percent to 4,226.52.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index edged down 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, coming off 30-month highs after data showed a drop in China's crude oil imports in April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.39 or 0.6 percent at $69.23 a barrel.

