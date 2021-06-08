European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Economic Confidence Due

Industrial production and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for April. Economists forecast output to grow 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in March.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Hungary and retail sales from the Czech Republic are due. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 11.3 percent annually in April following a 6.6 percent rise in March.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes industrial production and new orders data.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales for April. Sales had decreased 0.1 percent on month in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 86.0 in June from 84.4 in May.

