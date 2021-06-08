Estonia Industrial Production Increases In April

Estonia's industrial production accelerated in April, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 17.0 percent year-on-year in April.

Manufacturing output increased 18.0 percent annually in April.

Production in mining declined 1.0 percent, while those of energy sector grew 17.0 percent.

"Among the activities with larger shares, production grew again in wood manufacturing by 18.1 percent as well as for the manufacture of metal products by 18.6 percent, electronic products by 10.1 percent, shale oil by 37.1 percent, furniture by 60.2 percent and building materials by 28.3 percent," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production 4.0 percent monthly in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.