Lithuania Inflation At 3-1/2-Year High

Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in three-and-a-half years in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.5 percent increase in April.

The latest inflation was the highest since January 2018, when it was 4.0 percent.

Transport cost grew 10.5 percent yearly in May, and care cost gained by 6.2 percent.

Prices for education, and recreation and culture gained by 5.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.6 percent in May, after a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.