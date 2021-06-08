Taiwan Export Growth Tops Expectations

Taiwan's exports grew more than expected in May, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 38.6 percent year-on-year in May, following a 38.7 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 26 percent.

Parts of electronic product exports advanced 29.6 percent and shipment of information, communication and audio-view products increased 28.8 percent.

At the same time, annual growth in imports advanced to 40.9 percent from 26.4 percent in the previous month, while the rate was expected to slow to 25.7 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $6.16 billion in May, which was above the expected level of $6 billion.

