Southwest Airlines Increases Boeing 737 Max Order

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it recently entered into an agreement with Boeing Co. (BA) to increase its 2022 firm orders by 34 Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft, bringing the total to 234 firm orders for MAX 7 aircraft. The upsize order was due to improving revenue trends and ongoing fleet modernization plans.

The order consists of two 2022 options exercised and 32 options accelerated and exercised from later years. Additionally, the company accelerated 32 options into 2023, 16 options into 2024, 16 options into 2025, and added 32 new options into 2026 through 2027, bringing the total firm and option order book to 660 aircraft.

Southwest continues to estimate its 2021 total capital expenditures to be approximately $500 million, with minimal aircraft capital spending, and now expects its contractual aircraft capital spending to be about $1.5 billion in 2022, compared with its previous guidance of approximately $700 million.

The company continues to plan to retire 30 to 35 of its Boeing 737-700 aircraft annually, on average, over the next 10 to 15 years; however, with its cost-effective order book, the Company retains significant flexibility to manage its fleet size.

Southwest Airlines noted that May 2021 operating revenues was down 35% compared with a previous guidance range of down 35% to 40%, while load factor was 84%, compared with expectations of 85%. Capacity was down 18%, in line with previous estimates.

The company continues to expect another sequential improvement in operating revenues in June 2021 compared with May 2021, driven primarily by expected improvements in leisure passenger traffic and fares.

For June, Southwest now expects operating revenue to be down 20% compared to a previous estimate of down 20% to 25%, the load factor outlook is unchanged at 85% and capacity is expected to be down 7% versus a previous estimate of down 6%.

Southwest continues to expect its second quarter 2021 capacity to increase about 87 percent, year-over-year, and decrease about 16 percent compared with second quarter 2019.

The company currently expects its August 2021 capacity to increase about 39 percent, year-over-year, and to be comparable with August 2019.

The company's average core cash burn was about $2 million per day in May 2021. The company now estimates its average core cash burn to be in the range of $1 million to $2 million per day in second quarter 2021, compared with its previous estimation in the range of $1 million to $3 million per day, primarily due to the expectation of improving operating revenue trends.

Based on current booking trends and cost outlook, the company continues to expect to achieve breakeven average core cash flow, or better, in June 2021.

Southwest noted that it recently received the second disbursement of about $926 million of payroll support funding under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, totaling the full $1.9 billion of expected payroll support under this program. As of June 7, 2021, the company had cash and short-term investments of about $16.6 billion, well in excess of debt outstanding.

