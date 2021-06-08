Malaysia Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian offers little guidance on a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and plantations were capped by weakness from the glove makers.

For the day, the index gained 9.51 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 1,587.96 after trading between 1,577.18 and 1,591.55. Volume was 6.711 billion shares worth 4.111 billion ringgit. There were 580 gainers and 567 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 0.78 percent, while CIMB Group soared 3.37 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.68 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.44 percent, Genting spiked 2.37 percent, Genting Malaysia surged 3.48 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 1.28 percent, IHH Healthcare gathered 1.32 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 0.74 percent, Petronas Gas and Maybank both collected 0.37 percent, MISC sank 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.29 percent, PPB Group climbed 1.19 percent, Public Bank jumped 1.67 percent, RHB Capital rallied 1.11 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.44 percent, Supermax plummeted 2.55 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.20 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.45 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia and Press Metal were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is unclear as stocks spent Tuesday's session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, finally settling mixed and little changed.

The Dow fell 30.42 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 34,599.82, while the NASDAQ gained 43.19 points or 0.31 percent to end at 13,924.91 and the S&P 500 rose 0.74 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,227.26.

Despite optimism about economic growth amid the vaccine rollout, investors were reluctant to build up positions ahead of upcoming inflation data and concerns the Federal Reserve may start discussions on tapering its asset buying program.

Inflation data for May is due out on Thursday and may provide some cues on policy from the Federal Reserve - which is scheduled to meet next week.

Crude oil futures spiked on Tuesday on hopes that demand will continue to rise following reports that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines are effective against the Covid Delta variant. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $0.82 or 1.2 percent at $70.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since October 2018.

