New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Rise 0.4% On Quarter In Q1

Manufacturing sales volume in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - rising NZ$113 million to a record NZ$27.0 billion.

On a yearly basis, manufacturing sales rose 4.2 percent or NZ$1.1 billion.

By industry, transport equipment, machinery, and equipment manufacturing had the largest increase, up 6.9 percent (NZ$208 million) in the March quarter.

Meat and dairy products manufacturing sales volumes rose 1.3 percent (NZ$104 million) in the quarter, the second largest industry rise.

