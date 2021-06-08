South Korea GDP Climbs 1.7% On Quarter In Q1

South Korea's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday.

That follows the downwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in the previous three months (originally 1.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 1.9 percent following the upwardly revised 1.1 percent decline in the three months prior (originally -1.2 percent).

Real gross national income (real GNI) increased by 2.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Economic News

