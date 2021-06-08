Philippines Trade Deficit Climbs To $2.734 Billion In April

The Philippines posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.734 billion in April, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

That follows the $2.412 shortfall in March.

Imports skyrocketed 140.9 percent on year after rising 16.6 percent in the previous month.

Exports plummeted 41.3 percent on year after jumping 31.6 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

