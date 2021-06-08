China Inflation Rises 1.3% On Year In May

Consumer prices in China were up 1.3 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent and up from 0.9 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, inflation eased 0.2 percent versus expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 9.0 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 8.5 percent and up from 6.8 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.