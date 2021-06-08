Japanese Market Modestly Lower

The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 28,900 level, following the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders also continue to be cautious after the government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency to contain the spread of the highly contagious variants of the virus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 93.31 points or 0.32 percent to 28,870.25, after hitting a low of 28,801.83 earlier. Japanese stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging up 0.5 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Mazda are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Toyota is edging up 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings is losing more than 1 percent, Tokyo Electron is down more than 3 percent and Advantest is declining more than 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 2 percent and Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.4 percent

Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Canon are edging up 0.4 percent each, while Sony is losing more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent.

Among the other major losers, Konami Holdings is losing almost 4 percent and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is down more than 3 percent, while Nissan Chemical, Nippon Yusen, DeNA, Taiyo Yuden, Seven & I Holdings and Rakuten Group are all lower by almost 3 percent each. Dai Nippon Printing, M3, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Daikin Industries are up more than 2 percent each.



Conversely, Sumitomo Realty & Development is gaining more than 6 percent andTakashimaya is adding almost 4 percent, while Tokyo Tatemono and Tokyu are up more than 3 percent each. Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Mitsubishi Estate and ANA Holdings are higher by almost 2 percent each, while Obayashi, Isetan Mitsukoshi, Nikon, Konica Minolta and Terumo are all rising more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed flat on Tuesday after turning in a lackluster performance as investors refrained from making significant moves, choosing to wait for the consumer inflation data, due later in the week.

Among the major averages, the Dow ended weak, settling at 34,599.82 with a loss of 30.42 points or 0.09 percent. The S&P 500, which hit a four-week high in early trades, closed at 4,227.26, up 0.74 points or 0.02%, while the Nasdaq closed higher by 43.19 points or 0.31 percent at 13,924.91.

Meanwhile, the major European closed mostly higher after a cautious session as investors digested the latest batch of economic data and looked ahead to U.S. inflation data. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.25 percent and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.11 percent, while Germany's DAX ended lower by 0.23 percent.

Crude oil futures spiked on Tuesday on hopes that demand will continue to rise following reports that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines are effective against the Covid Delta variant. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $0.82 or 1.2 percent at $70.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since October 2018.

