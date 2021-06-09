Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In April

Malaysia's unemployment rate fell marginally in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent in April from 4.7 percent in March.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 742,700 in April from 753,200 in the previous month.

The number of employed rose by 0.1 percent monthly to 15.35 million in April from 15.33 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 68.6 percent in April.

