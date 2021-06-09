Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In April

Estonia's trade deficit decreased in April, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 78.0 million in April from EUR 67.8 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 152 million.

Exports grew 54.0 percent year-on-year in April, following a 19.0 percent rise in March.

Imports accelerated 51.0 percent yearly in April, following a 19.0 percent growth in the previous month.

"Higher prices of materials as well as increased volumes had a significant impact on trade growth in April," Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

