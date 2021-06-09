Denmark Trade Surplus Falls In April

Denmark's trade surplus decreased in April, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The total trade surplus declined to DKK 8.0 billion in April from DKK 12.3 billion in March.

Exports decreased 3.1 percent monthly in March and imports rose 0.2 percent.

The goods trade surplus fell to DKK 7.8 billion in April from DKK 8.1 billion in March. Goods exports declined 2.9 percent and imports fell 2.7 percent.

The surplus in the services trade decreased to DKK 0.8 billion in March from DKK 4.2 billion in the previous month. Exports fell 3.4 percent and imports grew 5.1 percent.

The current account surplus fell to DKK 12.7 billion in March from DKK 12.9 billion in March.

